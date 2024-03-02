Truck drivers asked to use chains in Pocatello area, multiple crashes reported on local roads - East Idaho News

Truck drivers asked to use chains in Pocatello area, multiple crashes reported on local roadsPublished at
POCATELLO — Truck drivers are being asked to use chains on I-86 and I-15 in the Pocatello area due to extreme weather conditions.
Idaho State Police are responding to multiple slide-offs and crashes on the interstates in the Pocatello area. Drivers can expect delays and temporary closures in some areas while crews take care of the situation.
“I86 and I15 is experiencing heavy snow fall with multiple crashes,” ISP tweeted. “Law enforcement and ITD are in the area trying to clear everything out as fast as possible.”
Roads across eastern Idaho are slick and covered in snow. Live traffic cameras can be found here. The latest weather forecast is here.
