Violinist Lindsey Stirling returning to Mountain America Center for summer concert - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Violinist, dancer, and entertainer extraordinaire Lindsey Stirling will be performing at Hero Arena inside the Mountain America Center this summer.

Stirling announced her North American “Duality” 2024 tour this week and will stop in Idaho Falls on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

This will already be Stirling’s second time performing at the Mountain America Center. She brought her holiday-themed “Snow Waltz Tour” to Hero Arena in December 2022 and played to a packed sold out crowd.

In support of her forthcoming album “Duality” (which will be released June 14), Stirling will embark across the United States hitting over 40 cities.

“Duality” encompasses a dozen songs showcasing Stirling’s refined musicality and gift for sculpting deeply expressive melodies, according to a news release. The album’s first half centers on a grandiose and elaborate composed sound informed by Celtic music and other global influences. Its latter half leans toward a boldly original form of left-of-center pop.

Tickets for the Mountain America Show go on sale Friday, March 22 at 10 MT on Ticketmaster. VIP sale begins Tuesday, March 19 at 10 a.m. Several VIP experiences are available, including a Meet & Greet and with Stirling plus access to interactive photo opportunities, a gallery curated by Stirling and refreshments.