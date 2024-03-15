WATCH: I went behind the scenes of 'Disney on Ice' in Idaho Falls. Here's a preview. - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A magical show has come to Idaho Falls this week that promises unforgettable memories on the ice and in the air performances that will wow both children and adults.

“Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party” has various musical numbers and compelling storytelling, which has taken hours and hours of practice.

We went behind the scenes Friday morning to talk with the performance director along with one of the performers who plays Jessie from Toy Story. Watch the video in the player above.

“Disney on Ice: Mickey’s Search Party” is taking place at the Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center. It began on Thursday and the shows will continue until March 17. Click here for more information.