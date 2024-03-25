What are the laws concerning car seats/seat belts and children in Idaho? - East Idaho News

Have a medical-related question you've always wanted answered? The doctors at the Pediatric Center are here to help! Email your 'Ask the Doctor' questions to news@eastidahonews.com and they might end up in our weekly column.

Question: What are the laws concerning car seats/seat belts and children in Idaho?

Answer:

The Idaho car seat law says that no noncommercial motor vehicle operator may transport a child six years of age or younger unless the child is in a car seat. It further states that the car seat must be federally approved and compliant and appropriate for the child’s weight and size. Idaho law also states all children under the age of 18 must be properly restrained in a car seat or seat belt regardless of their position in the vehicle.

Idaho’s car seat laws and recommendations align with guidelines set forth by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

Rear-Facing Seats: Infants and toddlers should ride in a rear-facing car seat as long as possible, at least until they reach the maximum weight or height allowed by the car seat manufacturer. This typically means keeping them rear-facing until at least age 2. Forward-Facing Seats: Once a child outgrows the rear-facing seat, they should use a forward-facing car seat with a five point harness and top tether (if under 40 pounds) for as long as possible, usually until they reach the maximum weight or height allowed by the car seat manufacturer. Booster Seats: After outgrowing the forward-facing seat with a harness, children should use a booster seat with a lap and shoulder belt. Seat Belts: Typically when they are at least 4 feet 9 inches tall and between 8 and 12 years old they are big enough to use a seatbelt without a booster seat. Children should not transition from a booster seat to using a seat belt alone until they can sit all the way back against the vehicle seat with their knees bent comfortably over the edge of the seat and the shoulder belt fits snugly across the chest and shoulder, not the neck or face.

It’s essential to follow the car seat manufacturer’s instructions for proper installation. This includes securing the car seat tightly using either the vehicle’s seat belt or the Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children (LATCH) system, depending on the specific guidelines of the seat and the vehicle. It is recommended that children ride in the rear seat of the vehicle until they are at least 13 years old. If you have questions on which car seat your child should be using or if it’s installed correctly, ask your pediatrician.