Woman hospitalized after rollover crash in Chubbuck - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

CHUBBUCK — Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle injury crash that occurred at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on westbound Interstate 86 at milepost 61, near Chubbuck.

A 18-year-old female, from Chubbuck, was driving eastbound on I-86 in a 2015 Jeep Patriot. She failed to maintain lanes and went into the median and rolled. The vehicle came to rest partially blocking the left lane of westbound lanes of travel.

She was wearing a seatbelt. She was transported by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The lane of travel was blocked for approximately three and a half hours.

The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.