Zoo Idaho in Pocatello opening for the season on April 6 - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photos from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – Zoo Idaho will be open to the public on weekends throughout April with weekday hours resuming May 1.

Zoo Idaho is an indigenous zoo exhibiting only native species found within the Intermountain West. The majority of animals at the zoo were brought in through the help of Idaho Fish and Game and various agencies and organizations. These animals can no longer thrive in the wild and the zoo has given them a forever home. When you visit Zoo Idaho, you can know you are supporting animal conservation and wildlife conservation.

Admission to the zoo is $4.50 for children under age 11 and $6.50 for adults, with discounts for local students, seniors, military members, and groups of 10 or more. If you are planning to visit the zoo a few times this season consider a Zoo Idaho Zoological Society (ZIZS) Membership.

As a member of the ZIZS, you will receive the following benefits:

Free admission to Zoo Idaho with a membership card or membership application receipt

Discount admission to various ZIZS events like Roar & Pour and Fall Fest

Free or discounted admission to approximately 75 zoos nationwide

Membership eligibility at Lookout Credit Union

10% discount on all purchases at the Zoo Trading Post Gift Shop, 15% discount on classes

