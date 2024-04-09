Creamy, tangy, delicious fiesta lime chicken - East Idaho News

This is a copycat version of Applebee’s beloved fiesta lime chicken recipe. Tender marinated chicken breasts are covered in a deliciously creamy and tangy sauce and lots of melted cheese then served with crushed corn chips.

Ingredients

1 cup water

1/2 cup teriyaki sauce

1/2 lime, juiced

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp tequila (optional)

1 tsp liquid smoke

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp ginger

1 lb boneless skinless chicken breast

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup sour cream

2 tbsp salsa (chunky and spicy to your preference)

1 tbsp milk

1 tsp cajun blackened spice

1/4 tsp dried parsley

1/4 tsp hot sauce

1/4 tsp cumin

1/4 tsp dried dill

1 cup Colby Monterey Jack cheese

2 cups corn chips, crumbled

Instructions

Whisk together water, teriyaki sauce, lime juice, garlic, tequila (optional), liquid smoke, salt, and ginger. Place chicken in the mixture and coat it. Then let this marinate for about 2 hours. Combine the mayonnaise, sour cream, salsa, milk, blackened spice mix, dried parsley, hot sauce, dried dill, and cumin. Cover and chill. Set aside. Grill the marinated chicken breasts until cooked through (internal temperature of 165 degrees). Take the sauce that was chilling and brush it onto the grilled chicken. Put cheese on top and broil until the cheese melts. Serve over a bunch of crushed tortilla chips.

Southern Plate is passionate about bringing you high-quality recipes that will take you back to being in Grandma’s kitchen and will be family favorites for years to come. You can find thousands of delicious recipes, from side dishes to desserts, here!