Incumbent Mark Bair running against Drew Jensen and Stephen Woolf for Bingham County Commission seat - East Idaho News

BINGHAM COUNTY — Three locals are racing against each other for a seat on the Bingham County Commission in District 1.

Incumbent Mark Bair is running against Drew Jensen and Stephen Woolf. This is a two-year term. All three candidates are Republican.

EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each county candidate. Their responses, listed below, were required to be 250 words or less. EastIdahoNews.com is publishing the answers in their entirety, and without any grammatical or style editing.

The primary election is May 21.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

Bair: I was born and raised in Bingham County. My wife Sherrilynn and I have 5 children and 21 grandchildren. I farmed with my dad and my brother Steven in Taber for over 30 years. I was first elected Commissioner in 2013 and have enjoyed serving the people of Bingham County. While working on the farm I learned the value of working hard, taking responsibility, building trust and fostering relationships. I use those values every day in my work as a County Commissioner.

As a Commissioner I learned the importance of relationships not only with others in the courthouse, but also with legislators from all across Idaho. In recent years, I have worked with the Idaho Association of Counties (IAC). IAC plays an important role in supporting Bingham County through lobbying for county issues in the state legislature and providing relevant training for county elected officials.

Jensen: I am a lifelong resident of Bingham County and grew up in the Firth/Basalt area where I still reside. I have been in the farming and ranching industry for over 40 years. Over the years we have been producers of potatoes, grain, alfalfa and beef cattle. My wife Nollene and I have 4 sons, who grew up learning the value of hard work. They were a great asset to us on the farm. Continuing as a generational farming family is important to me. We have 14 grandchildren, and we love spending time together working and enjoying our ranch in the mountains near the Blackfoot River. I believe maintaining a safe and prosperous county for families is vital for all of us.

I have over 20 years of board experience in various settings. I have served on the Firth School Board (13 years) Bingham Cooperative Board (4 years) Snake River Valley Irrigation (3 years) Vice President of Eastern Idaho Grazing (currently serving) Vice Chairman of Bingham County Planning and Zoning (currently serving). My exposure working on these boards has given me the ability to bring relatable perspective to the public through working with schools, networking with businesses, and a clear picture of our county’s needs.

Woolf: I come from a diverse background that has shaped my professional journey. I am a first-generation Wagyu breeder, recognized for spearheading an international Wagyu beef breeding program, which has positioned me as a pioneer in the Wagyu industry for vertical integration. My dedication to this endeavor has seen me establish a successful butcher shop and contribute significantly to the growth and development of the Wagyu sector.

Beyond my entrepreneurial ventures, I have had a fulfilling career in federal service, transitioning from a military background to securing grant funding for local infrastructure projects. This experience has honed my leadership and project management skills, enabling me to navigate complex challenges and deliver tangible results for my community.

In terms of education, I have a strong academic foundation including a MBA and a Masters of Accountancy I continuously seek opportunities for professional development to stay abreast of industry trends and best practices. Additionally, I have actively engaged in volunteer work, leveraging my skills and expertise to support various community initiatives and charitable causes.

While I have not held public office, I have a proven track record of driving impactful initiatives and fostering positive change in the industries I have been involved in. My diverse experiences have equipped me with the resilience, vision, and determination needed to excel in challenging environments and make meaningful contributions to society.

Why are you seeking political office? Briefly explain your political platform.

Jensen: I feel a new perspective in the commissioner’s office is needed. Our current commissioner has served for 12 years, and I believe I can bring some needed change, commitment, and perspective to the commissioner seat. I would like to unify our county and listen respectfully to the concerns of patrons. I would like to be a good public servant, and not a career politician. Bingham County is built on community. By backing local law enforcement, school districts and community leaders we can move forward with our common goals.

We often hear the phrase “Thank God For a Farmer”. Its true that we need farmers and ranchers, but the fact is that we need truckers, laborers, business owners, families, entrepreneurs, medical professionals- the list is long. It takes men and women who are willing to show up and make a difference. I am proud to be from a county of people who show up and make a difference.

Woolf: I am seeking political office with the sincere intention of representing the interests and values of the constituents in Bingham County. As a dedicated public servant, I am committed to upholding and promoting conservative values that the community holds dear. My campaign slogan, “Bringing conservative Values back to Bingham County with Reliability, transparency, and accountability,” encapsulates my fundamental beliefs in the importance of honesty, integrity, and responsible governance.

I believe that effective leadership is rooted in a deep sense of duty to serve the people, and I am driven by a passion for enacting positive change and fostering a thriving community. By running for political office, I aim to be a voice for those who feel unheard, to champion policies that benefit all residents, and to work tirelessly towards a more prosperous and harmonious Bingham County.

Moreover, I recognize the significance of transparency and accountability in government operations. By adhering to these principles, I seek to build trust with the community and ensure that decisions are made in the best interests of the public. With a track record of reliability and a steadfast commitment to conservative values, I am determined to bring about meaningful progress and uphold the proud traditions of Bingham County.

Bair: I believe strongly in personal property rights. A property owner has the right to do with his property what he or she wishes to do as long as it doesn’t negatively affect the rights of others. Healthy economic development is another topic that is important to Bingham County. Attracting the right kind of businesses to Southeast Idaho is important. It takes experience to know that Bingham County is not interested in every business that is interested in Bingham County. Experience matters!

While some candidates think Bingham county needs new perspectives, I understand the importance of experience, especially with the budget. It takes several years to really grasp the complexities of the budget, and I have the deep understanding that is necessary for effective decision making.

What areas in your county need immediate improvement? What actions will you take to address those needs?

Woolf: In assessing the areas in our county that require immediate improvement, the focus is on three key aspects: infrastructure, employee satisfaction, and budget allocation compliance.

Firstly, our roads are in need of substantial enhancement due to persistent issues like potholes and inadequate maintenance. To address this, a comprehensive road maintenance plan will be formulated, prioritizing critical repairs to ensure safer and more efficient transport networks for residents and businesses.

Secondly, employee contentment is imperative for sustaining a productive work environment. Initiatives such as regular feedback mechanisms, training opportunities, and recognition programs will be implemented to boost morale, foster engagement, and promote a culture of professional growth within the county workforce.

Lastly, ensuring better budget allocation and adherence to its intended purposes is vital for efficient governance. Implementing stringent financial controls and regular audits will be essential to guarantee that allocated funds are utilized effectively and transparently, benefitting the community as intended.

By proactively addressing these areas, the county aims to improve the quality of life for its residents, enhance operational efficiency, foster employee satisfaction, and uphold fiscal responsibility. Through collaborative efforts and strategic planning, these goals can be achieved to create a more prosperous and sustainable future for our community.

Bair: The first thing that needs immediate attention is the jail expansion and courthouse remodel. Because of the increasing number of inmates in the Bingham County jail we have had to shift inmates to other jails, which is very costly. Finishing the expansion and remodel is an important step in solving that problem, as well as the problem of making the courthouse ADA compliant.

The second issue that needs improvement is developing an area of impact agreement. An area of impact is the area immediately surrounding a city where growth is supposed to happen. An important step in solving that problem is updating the comprehensive plan, and that’s something I would like to be a part of in the future.

Road maintenance is a constant battle, but we currently have a plan in place that allows each paved road to get a topcoat every seven years. We have also made an effort to make sure that the gravel roads are getting the attention that they need, including the roads up in the mountains.

Jensen: Some city councils have expressed a need for better communication with the county. I would like to build a better relationship with them by meeting with them on a regular basis, listening to their concerns and helping and working towards solutions together. Patrons on the outer boundaries don’t feel as well represented as other areas, and I would like to work to bring equality and involvement to all areas in the county by attending their community events and meetings.

Patrons have also expressed a need for road maintenance. I would like to meet with those departments along with the patrons who are seeking change so the parties involved can work together towards a solution to the problem.

What are the greatest long term challenges facing people in your county? What is your plan to meet those challenges?

Jensen: Again, as I have been able to get out and meet with people there are many concerns. Families are concerned as to how they can manage a budget with rising grocery, fuel, and housing costs. Many of the business concerns are profit margins in relation to inflation, and for many businesses, generating foot traffic. I have had conversations with contractors who have concerns regarding many of our planning and zoning regulations. Agricultural producers face the battle over water rights, noxious weed control and landowner rights. I have been able to help implement a weed control program on over 5000 acres through CWMA, a state funded program. Keeping our property tax assessments low are vital to all these groups, reducing regulations that are a roadblock to construction, and creating an environment that attracts business growth are all ideas that need to be discussed with county officials and community leaders.

Bair: The greatest long-term challenge is to make sure that Bingham county is growing in a planned and orderly way. Approving an area of impact agreement is an important step in that process, and it will really help the long-term economic growth in the county. An area of impact agreement simply defines how cities and counties manage growth. When the majority of residential growth occurs in the city, space out in the county is preserved for agricultural purposes. It also allows cities to provide essential services like sewer and water to their residents, which has a much smaller impact on the environment. For the past two years, I have lobbied for a bill in the legislature that will make it easier for cities and counties to make agreements on areas of impact. That bill was just passed, and my goal is to work with cities on this important issue. Agriculture is and always will be the backbone of Bingham County.

Woolf: In addressing the greatest long-term challenges facing individuals in our county, several key issues must be considered; these include inflationary pressures, a need for clear leadership within local government that aligns with the values of the community, and fostering sustained economic growth. To tackle inflation, a multifaceted approach is essential. Monitoring price trends, managing fiscal policies effectively, and promoting financial literacy among residents are vital steps. Creating partnerships with local businesses to mitigate price hikes and supporting initiatives that promote affordability and fair competition can help address inflation concerns.

Regarding the need for transparent and values-driven leadership in local government, enhancing accountability, engaging with the community through regular dialogue, and implementing policies that prioritize the welfare of constituents are imperative. Transparency builds trust and ensures that governance remains focused on public interests rather than self-serving agendas.

To foster economic growth, strategic planning, fostering an environment conducive to business development, supporting education and skills training programs, and incentivizing innovation are crucial. Collaboration with both public and private sectors to create job opportunities and investment avenues can stimulate economic prosperity in the county.

In summary, my plan to address these challenges involves a comprehensive strategy encompassing proactive measures to manage inflation, promote transparent leadership aligned with community values, and drive sustainable economic growth through collaborative efforts and forward-thinking initiatives. By prioritizing these areas, we aim to enhance the well-being and prosperity of our county's residents for the long term.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views? How will you communicate directly with constituents?

Bair: Communicating with constituents who have different views than I do is almost a daily occurrence. I have learned to enjoy learning about different perspectives. For example, I have learned that regardless of political affiliation, Bingham County residents have important opinions. The most important aspect of representing constituents is to listen to understand. It can be difficult at times, but listening to understand rather than to respond is critical. Everyone deserves to be heard. I do my best to listen with a genuine desire to understand. Once I really understand a person’s concerns, I can connect them to the person or department who can best help them.

Woolf: Representing the views of constituents with differing political views requires a balanced approach focused on inclusivity, open communication, and genuine engagement. To best represent the diverse perspectives within my constituency, I would prioritize listening actively to all feedback, seeking common ground, and advocating for policies that benefit the majority while also considering minority viewpoints.

Communication with constituents would be key to this effort. I would maintain open lines of dialogue through various channels such as town hall meetings, social media platforms, newsletters, and regular office hours. By making myself accessible and approachable, constituents, regardless of their political affiliation, can voice their concerns and priorities directly.

For reliability, it is crucial to deliver on promises made during the election campaign. By staying true to my commitments, constituents can trust that their interests are being represented faithfully. Transparency would be upheld by providing regular updates on legislative activities, explaining decision-making processes, and disclosing any conflicts of interest.

Accountability is essential in serving the public effectively. I would establish mechanisms for feedback and evaluation to ensure that constituents can hold me accountable for my actions. Regular reports on legislative votes, public disclosure of meetings with lobbyists, and responsiveness to inquiries would demonstrate a commitment to being transparent and accountable to all constituents, regardless of their political beliefs.

Jensen: There is no substitute for honest and open communication. Making yourself available to the people you serve is vital, showing them respect and listening before making judgment is crucial. There is always another side to the story, and I believe it is important to hear both sides. Serving on the Planning and Zoning Commission has given me the opportunity to do my best to be fair and balanced in listening to patron’s requests and concerns.

What parts of the county budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget that cuts could be made?

Woolf: In evaluating areas where adjustments in county budget allocations could be beneficial, it is essential to consider a balanced approach that prioritizes both optimizing resource allocation and fostering workforce satisfaction and retention.

One critical aspect deserving more funding could be employee pay and benefits. Investing in competitive compensation packages can attract and retain skilled staff, mitigating turnover and the consequential loss of institutional knowledge. Additionally, allocating more funds to employee training and development programs can enhance employees’ skills and job satisfaction, ultimately boosting productivity and service quality.

Simultaneously, an increase in funding for infrastructure, particularly road and bridge maintenance, can have substantial long-term benefits for the community in terms of safety and economic development. Such investments are vital in ensuring efficient transportation networks and supporting local businesses.

Identifying areas for budget cuts demands a judicious approach. While maintaining fiscal responsibility is crucial, it is essential to evaluate potential cost-saving measures without compromising essential services. Areas for potential cost reduction could include streamlining administrative processes, eliminating redundancies, and reassessing non-essential expenses to optimize budget utilization.

Furthermore, scrutinizing elected officials’ remuneration levels against performance benchmarks and market standards can help identify opportunities for adjustments that align with fiscal prudence and fair compensation practices. Prioritizing budget allocations based on community needs and long-term sustainability can contribute to a more efficient and equitable county budget framework.

Jensen: I believe the budget process is nearly as important as the budget itself. Our County is now working with a budget of nearly $40 million dollars. Line-item budgeting is crucial within each department in order to better target our goals, and even though this is a simple process it can often be overlooked.

Bair: One of the areas of the budget that could always use more funding is the Road and Bridge Department. Right now we have 10 bridges that have been approved to either be replaced or rebuilt by state-funded programs. We also have about 650 miles of gravel roads and 650 miles of paved roads that require constant maintenance. We recently rebuilt an important farm-to-market road in central Bingham County. Liberty road has needed attention for many years and is now much safer for anyone who travels that road. Another road that needs attention is Wolverine Road, which needs to be widened and repaved. Long term projects such as these are expensive and require experience in balancing the overall needs of the county.

Cuts are a necessary part of every budget discussion. Each department head or elected official presents their budget to the commissioners. Commissioners and clerks look at each budget and decide where to make cuts in order to balance overall spending. A commissioner’s job is to make sure taxpayer dollars are spent wisely.

What is the role of local media in your community? How can county officials work to have a better relationship with the media?

Bair: The role of local media is important in any community. Printed newspapers are sometimes replaced by online sources, but community issues are still critical, and therefore good relationships with local media should be a priority. Informing constituents is vital, whether it’s through print or an electronic format. Regular conversations with journalists should be a priority for all elected officials, and making sure journalists’ questions are welcome and valued is important. For example, the local media plays a critical role in engaging the community in productive conversations regarding elections.

Jensen: Local media shapes and impacts the outlook of every age group. As a society, we are used to reading headlines, and not the full story. We need to work as county officials and media to ensure full content is given. A balanced perspective is always a way to help unite diversified groups of people.

Woolf: Local media plays a crucial role in communities by serving as a conduit for vital information from elected officials to constituents. They facilitate transparency, accountability, and public engagement by disseminating news, updates, and government actions that impact the local populace. By reporting on local governance, policies, events, and issues, the media helps foster an informed citizenry and holds officials accountable for their decisions.

To establish a better relationship with the media, county officials can employ several strategies. Communication is key, and officials should strive to maintain open, transparent, and regular dialogue with journalists. This can involve proactively providing information, responding promptly to inquiries, and offering press briefings or conferences to update media representatives on relevant topics.

County officials can also enhance their relationship with the media by respecting the role of journalists and acknowledging the importance of their work in keeping the public informed. Transparency, honesty, and accessibility are fundamental principles that can help build trust and credibility between officials and the media.

Additionally, county officials should recognize the value of constructive feedback from the media and be willing to address concerns or criticisms in a professional and respectful manner. Collaboration and mutual respect between county officials and the media can lead to more accurate, balanced, and informative reporting that benefits the community as a whole.

Voter turnout and participation continues to be low in Idaho. What efforts can be made to stimulate greater voter involvement in elections and government?

Jensen: Previous to 2020, voter turnout in Bingham County was 64%. I think it is important to remember that wars have been fought, lives have been lost all in the cause of freedom and justice. By voting we can have the opportunity to have a voice, especially within our county governments. Voting is a right that came at a high cost. With the option of requesting absentee ballots, we really have no excuse not to participate. I appreciate the people who are holding cottage meetings and forums to bring candidates and issues to the community. Considering the high price of these freedoms and the importance of elections I believe our national government should declare election days a national holiday, giving everyone the flexibility to get out and vote. I appreciate media outlets such as East Idaho News for reaching out to candidates.

Woolf: To address low voter turnout in Idaho and stimulate greater voter involvement, various efforts can be implemented. Firstly, enhancing civic education programs in schools and communities can play a significant role in educating the electorate about the importance of their vote, how the electoral process works, and the impact their participation has on shaping policies and governance. Additionally, promoting awareness campaigns through social media, traditional media, and community events can help demystify the voting process and encourage citizens to participate.

Addressing the perceived notion that one's vote does not count is crucial. Implementing measures to showcase the importance of each vote in influencing election outcomes and policy decisions is essential. Transparency in the electoral process, emphasizing the value of every vote, and showcasing real-life examples where a handful of votes made a difference can help combat this belief.

Furthermore, combating the perception of a rigged system can be approached through implementing robust election integrity measures, such as ensuring fair and secure elections, transparent ballot counting processes, and increasing oversight mechanisms. Restoring trust in the electoral system is paramount to enhance voter participation.

As a veteran, I rightly emphasize the cornerstone of democracy lies within citizen participation via voting. Protecting and cherishing this fundamental aspect of democracy is crucial to safeguarding the integrity of the democratic process. By collectively fostering a culture of active citizenship, promoting civic engagement, and ensuring the integrity of elections, we can invigorate voter involvement and strengthen our democracy in Idaho.

Bair: Improving involvement in elections and government is challenging. My family and I have always been voters, so this issue is important to me. I also know many people who don’t vote because they don’t believe that their vote matters. However, in recent Idaho elections, including several school board or bond issues, the results were determined by a very narrow margin. I recently knocked on the door of a resident who initially indicated she wasn’t interested in politics or voting. After a few minutes of listening to her concerns, she began to ask questions and realized that her vote does matter. I would simply like to encourage those who vote to share their voting experience with someone who isn’t a voter. As candidates, one of our responsibilities is to encourage people to express their opinion through voting.

I would like to thank East Idaho News and other local media outlets for providing this opportunity for candidates to share their views. Your efforts make a difference just like each voter makes a difference.