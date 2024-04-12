Man charged after allegedly selling fentanyl to police informant - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A local man accused of selling fentanyl has been charged with a pair of felonies.

Robert Ybanez III, 31, faces one count of delivering a controlled substance and one count of possessing a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, court records show.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Ybanez sold pills suspected of being fentanyl-laced to an Idaho State Police confidential informant in March. The suspected fentanyl was tested using a field test kit and returned a presumptive positive for fentanyl, the affidavit says.

On April 1, Pocatello police arrested Ybanez on a warrant for absconding bail for a 2022 disorderly conduct charge.

During the arrest, officers allegedly found Ybanez in possession of 29 fentanyl pills.

He was taken to Bannock County Jail, where he was booked and is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Though Ybanez has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Ybanez would face up to life in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge Scott Axline on April 16.