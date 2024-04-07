Pick Me Up opens inside old Sonic building, over 2,000 drinks served during grand opening - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Pick Me Up served over 2,000 drinks during the grand opening of its new store in Rexburg Friday.

The company is now selling specialty drinks and treats from its new location inside the old Sonic building at 210 North 2nd East. It’s the second Pick-Me-Up in Rexburg, with the other store located inside NorthPoint Apartments.

“We are so excited to be back in a drive-thru location in Rexburg,” owner Amy Martin tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We love our NorthPoint location by campus but understand that a drive-thru is important for our customers, so this new store is the perfect addition to our brand.”

Courtesy Amy Martin, Pick Me Up

Martin is excited the indoor playground from Sonic will remain in the building, giving kids a place to play while their parents enjoy a drink.

“The combination of drive-thru as well as lobby and play place is a dream come true for us,” Martin says. “We can’t wait to explore fun new ways to connect to the community.”

With the opening of the new store, Pick Me Up now operates in 14 locations. All of them are in southern Idaho except one in Hurricane, Utah.

The Rexburg Pick Me Up is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.