Two people hospitalized due to crash after vehicle drives over patch of ice - East Idaho News

UCON — Two people were taken to the hospital early Monday morning after a crash near Ucon involving a patch of ice.

The single-vehicle crash happened after 6:20 a.m. on U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 315 near Ucon.

A 67-year-old man from Rigby was driving a 1991 Nissan pickup westbound on US-20 when it drove over a patch of ice on the overpass, according to a news release from Idaho State Police. The pickup drove through the median, overturned, and came to rest in the eastbound lanes.

A 55-year-old man from Rigby, who was the passenger in the vehicle, was ejected.

Both the driver and the passenger were transported by ambulance to a local hospital, ISP said. Their condition is unknown.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt, and the passenger was not, the release from ISP said.

The eastbound lanes were blocked for two hours. ISP was assisted by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Transportation Department.

The crash remains under investigation.