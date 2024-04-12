You're invited to watch athletes compete in popular CrossFit competition this month - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A popular worldwide CrossFit event will soon take place, and a local CrossFit box will be hosting eastern Idaho athletes who are in the competition.

Festivus Games, the functional-fitness competition for beginner and intermediate athletes, will take place April 20. The event is held at hundreds of CrossFit boxes, according to Andrea McDowell, who owns CrossFit AMROCK in Idaho Falls with her husband. CrossFit AMROCK will be a host for the event for the third time.

“Our purpose in doing this is we’re trying to bring the community together in east Idaho,” McDowell said. “That’s why we love doing it.”

McDowell said they will have over 61 competitors in the event. Some of the other local boxes that will be represented are CrossFit Empyrean, Teton CrossFit, CrossFit Tsavo and Edify Functional Fitness.

“There are two aspects of the competition — you can compete as an individual, or you can compete as a same-gender team of three,” McDowell said. “Within those two different divisions, you have divisions that break out even further into novice, intermediate and masters.”

Within that, there are four workouts the athletes will be doing on the day of the event. The workouts will feature “a good range of movements” such as kettlebell swings, burpees, shoulder-to-overhead movements, jump-roping and pull-up bar work.

“They’ll really be tested on all aspects of fitness when it comes to this competition,” McDowell said.

Courtesy Andrea McDowell

CrossFit AMROCK partnered up with a handful of local businesses to be sponsors for the event, such as Bishop Barbell, Ahhhsome Relaxation, Mountain View Hospital and Kate’s Real Food Bars. The sponsors have donated prizes for either all athletes or for podium earners.

“We tried to partner with local businesses, so it’s local supporting local,” McDowell added.

On the day of the event, Peak Protein, a food truck that serves healthy options such as protein shakes and protein snacks, will be in attendance.

She said the community is invited to attend the free competition, which gets underway at 9 a.m. at 847 Lindsay Boulevard.

“If you’ve ever wondered what CrossFit is, come to this competition,” McDowell said. “If it’s something you feel like, ‘I just don’t know’ or it feels intimidating, come and watch. Come see what people can do and how they’ve transformed their life. That’s what CrossFit is about — how can we impact people one lifestyle at a time.”

Learn more here.