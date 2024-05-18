18-year-old woman taken by air ambulance after Bonneville County crash - East Idaho News

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — An 18-year-old woman was taken by air ambulance to the hospital on Wednesday after a two-vehicle crash.

The incident happened after 1:15 p.m. on U.S. Highway 26 at milepost 364 at Antelope Flat Road in Bonneville County.

The Roberts woman was driving westbound on U.S. 26 in a 2015 Ford Edge. The Ford crossed the center line and collided with a 2010 Peterbilt dump truck driven by a 55-year-old man from Ammon, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

ISP said the woman was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. Her condition and that of the other driver were not given in the news release.

The westbound lanes have been blocked due to emergency vehicles, the release said.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Air Idaho, Idaho Transportation Department, Jefferson QRU and the Idaho Falls Fire Department.