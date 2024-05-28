Teen crashes into home on Bannock Highway - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A teenage driver crashed into a home’s garage and caused major damage.

The crash occurred on Monday night around 11. The vehicle was speeding and heading south on Bannock Highway when the driver lost control and left the road. The vehicle caught air and crashed into the attached garage of a home.

The home is on the 7000 block of Bannock Highway, south of Pocatello. Based on photos, the crashed vehicle, an Infiniti SUV, and the garage received extensive damage. It’s unclear how much damage the two vehicles inside the garage received.

The Pocatello Police Department and the Idaho State Police were called out to investigate the crash site. Authorities identified the driver as a male teenager, and he was driving alone.

Around a minute before the crash occurred, a Pocatello officer tried to stop the teen while he was speeding at 90 miles per hour on South Arthur avenue, but he was too far away.

The only reported injuries of the crash were received by the driver, and he was transported away from the crash by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center. He’s expected to be released from the hospital soon. People were at home during the crash, but didn’t receive any injuries.

Charges against the driver of the vehicle are pending. The crash investigation has been turned over to ISP.

We will update this story with more details if they become available.