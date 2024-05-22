Cheatum retains State House Seat 28A with Republican Primary victory - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — With 40% of the vote, incumbent Richard “Rick” Cheatum has earned the Republican nomination and is the presumptive winner for Seat 28A in the Idaho State House of Representatives.

Cheatum secured his second term in the seat with his primary election victory Tuesday. He bested challengers James Lamborn — who earned 33% of the votes — and Mike Saville.

Idaho’s 28th legislative district encompasses Power and Franklin counties, along with a portion of Bannock County.

Cheatum initially claimed House Seat 28A in 2022, defeating Dawn Morrell in the Republican primary before running unopposed in the general election the same year.

The same is true this year, with no Democrat registered to run for the seat.

Cheatum is a member of the Commerce & Human Resources, Local Government and Revenue & Taxation committees.