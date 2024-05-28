Chubs is our Pet of the Week - East Idaho News

Our Pet of the Week is Chubs.

Snake River Animal Shelter staff do not specify his age or breed, but say he is a “sweet boy” who interacts well with other cats, dogs and kids. Balls are his favorite toy.

His former owner, who loved Chubs but was unable to keep him, asks about him weekly. That should be a clue about how lovable Chubs is for the right family, staff members say.

To meet Chubs or learn more, stop by the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. You can also call (208) 523-4219 or visit the website.