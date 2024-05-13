Detectives seek information after construction site burglaries in Sugar City  - East Idaho News

SUGAR CITY — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help regarding burglaries at a construction site in Sugar City.

Detectives are looking for information and any home security camera footage of people and vehicles on May 10 from the hours of 12:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

The burglaries occurred in the new construction area on the south side of Sugar City, a social media post from the sheriff’s office said.

Cpt. Mike Courtney told EastIdahoNews.com there were a few construction trailer burglaries and they are hoping the help from the community can lead to a potential suspect.

If you know anything, you are asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 372-5001.