Find out what’s happening for Memorial Day in eastern Idaho.  - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Many events are planned this weekend to celebrate Memorial Day and pay tribute to men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.

Here is a list of events in the area:

Idaho Falls

The Idaho Falls 12th Annual Field of Honor will be held at Russ Freeman Park from Friday, May 25 to Saturday, May 27. Stop by to see 1,000 full-sized American flags displayed in rows to honor heroes. You can find a program by clicking here. The event is hosted by the Idaho Falls Exchange Club.

Ammon

There is an annual Memorial Day Veterans Breakfast on Friday at 7 a.m. in the Broulim’s parking lot in Ammon. The event is exclusively for veterans and their families. You can enjoy a free breakfast, music, and a special ceremony.

Pocatello

The Bannock County Veterans Memorial Association will have a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday at 11 a.m. It will be held at 300 North Johnson Avenue in Pocatello. They ask people to come and share memories.

The Idaho Field of Heroes Memorial will return to Pocatello this year, marking its 20th year. The memorial will be set up on Friday, May 24 until Memorial Day, May 27 at the Century High School soccer fields. There will be a dedication ceremony on Friday at 10 a.m. On Saturday, there is a Run to Remember at 10 a.m. On Sunday, there will be a “Silent Wounds” candlelight vigil at 8 p.m. and on Monday, the closing ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m.

Rexburg

The Madison Fire Department Pipe Brigade will be honoring those that have gone before by playing at the Madison County Cemeteries on May 27. At 9 a.m., band members will play at the Plano and Sutton (Archer) Cemeteries. At 9:50 a.m. band members will play at Burton and Sugar Cemeteries and at 10:45 a.m., all the pipers will meet and play at the Rexburg Cemetery.

Blackfoot

There will be a Memorial Day Commemoration at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Blackfoot on May 27 at 9 a.m. It’s located at 2651 Cromwell Lane.

Do you know of any events that we might be missing? Write it in the comments below or send an email to news@eastidahonews.com.