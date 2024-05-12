 Fire causes extensive damage to Tremonton restaurant - East Idaho News
Daybell trial: Latest updates & video
Utah

Fire causes extensive damage to Tremonton restaurant

  Published at

Ashley Fredde, KSL.com

tremonton fire
A fire caused extensive damage to Mack’s Family Drive-In in Tremonton Saturday night. No one was injured. | (Tremonton Fire Department)

TREMONTON, Utah (KSL.com) — Mack’s Family Drive-In employees and customers were safely evacuated after a fire broke out in the kitchen area on Saturday night.

About 9:30 p.m., Tremonton and Garland firefighters responded to reports of a fire in the kitchen area of the drive-in restaurant where crews found heavy smoke and fire immediately upon entering. Crews were able to contain the fire to one building but there was extensive damage to the inside of the building, according to a Tremonton fire Facebook post.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION