Kevin Cook beats Keith Newberry in race for District 32 senator - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Sen. Kevin Cook, R-Idaho Falls, was victorious against his opponent in the Republican primary Tuesday.

The District 32 senator squared off with Keith Newberry for a second time. District 32 encompasses a significant portion of rural Bonneville County.

Cook had 69% of the vote with a total of 4,707 votes. Newberry earned 30% of the vote and had a total of 2,104 votes.

As Cook finishes out his first term in the Legislature, Cook tells EastIdahoNews.com he’s excited about his victory and is “ready to go back to work.”

“We’ll see if we can get some money back to the taxpayers and when we don’t, we spend it appropriately. I’m excited to serve,” he says.

Cook will appear on the ballot again in November.