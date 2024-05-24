Man was driving 92 mph on 30 mph Utah road before causing serious crash, prosecutors say - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — A man accused of crashing into another vehicle while driving extremely recklessly, causing serious injuries, is facing charges of assault.

Chase W. Pollock, 40, of Salt Lake City, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with two counts of aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; failing to stop at a serious accident, a third-degree felony; and speeding, running a red light and driving on the wrong side of the road, infractions.

On May 12, Salt Lake City police responded to a hit-and-run crash at 1300 South and 2100 East.

“Witnesses stated that a Toyota Highlander was traveling westbound on 1300 South at a high rate of speed when it crossed the double yellow lines, entering the oncoming traffic lane, and into the intersection and through a red light. The Toyota then struck the rear driver side of an Audi Q3,” according to charging documents.

The Audi spun several times before coming to a rest. The Toyota went another 370 feet before coming to a stop, the charges state.

“The driver of the Toyota, Chase W. Pollock, exited the vehicle and fled from the scene, changing shirts as he ran,” the charges state.

The two people in the Audi suffered critical injuries, according to the charges, including multiple broken bones, cuts and a lacerated liver. One victim, who prosecutors say suffered “severe memory loss,” in addition to other injuries, “will require six months-worth of treatment and observation to prevent a stroke due to the injuries he sustained,” according to the charges.

Witnesses to the crash followed Pollock after he ran off and were able to catch and detain him until police arrived.

Investigators later determined that he was going 92 mph on the 30 mph road with the “throttle at 100%” at the time of the crash, the charges state.