Pocatello man charged for allegedly trying to stab 2 - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man police say tried to stab a woman and a girl without provocation has been charged with two felonies.

Beau James Marcus Cantrall, 38, faces two counts of aggravated assault, court records show.

Pocatello police responded to reports of a disturbance at a home on North 3rd Street around 1:45 p.m. on April 22, according to an affidavit of probable cause. A caller told officers Cantrall tried to stab another man three times.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with two victims — one of whom was a child — who described Cantrall approaching them and waving the knife at them from about three feet away.

During the incident, one victim said, Cantrall dropped the knife, which the victim described as being three to four inches long and lacking a handle.

Because the victims, who spoke with officers separately, provided the same account and details regarding Cantrall’s actions and the description of the knife, officers determined there to be probable cause supporting an arrest.

Cantrall was arrested the same day and taken to Bannock County Jail, where he was booked and is being held on a $50,000 bond with no-contact orders barring him from any contact with the victims.

If he is found guilty, Cantrall could face up to 10 years in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge David Hooste.

Though Cantrall has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.