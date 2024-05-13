Sugar factor near Burley still assessing cost in damage after weekend fire - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from the Amalgamated Sugar Company.

PAUL – On May 10, Amalgamated Sugar Company experienced a fire in the pulp shreds warehouse at its Paul, Idaho facility. The fire began around 11:30 p.m.

All employees have been accounted for and are safe. The fire has been contained, and emergency responders are onsite working to fully extinguish it.

We are working with the local fire department to determine the cause of the fire. While the fire caused damage to the pulp shreds warehouse, the rest of the facility remains unaffected and will resume operations today.

“We are incredibly grateful that all of our employees are safe following the recent fire. Their well-being is always our top priority, and we are relieved that the fire has been contained. Thank you to everyone for your cooperation during this event,” Fran Malecha, President and CEO of Amalgamated Sugar, says.

Fire officials’ previous estimate that there was about $10 million in damage to the building is incorrect. We currently do not have a cost estimate for our loss and damages, as it is still being assessed.

Amalgamated Sugar is committed to the safety of our employees and the community. We appreciate the swift response and efforts of our local firefighters, including several of our own Amalgamated Sugar employees who are emergency responders.