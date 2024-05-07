Washington man charged after officers allegedly find him transporting fentanyl - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — A man police say was transporting hundreds of fentanyl pills and methamphetamine from Idaho Falls to Pocatello faces multiple charges.

Travis Andrew Southwick, 37, of Washington state, has been charged with felonies for possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver and possession of methamphetamine, court records show. He has also been charged with a misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Idaho State Police troopers received an anonymous tip reporting a drug shipment traveling from Idaho Falls to Pocatello around 5 p.m. on May 7, 2023, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Patrolling troopers were told that a black sedan with dark-tinted windows and Washington license plates would be carrying a “load of fentanyl.”

A trooper performed a traffic stop in Bannock County on a black Hyundai Elantra matching the description provided around 6:30 p.m. the same day. The reason for the stop, which was performed near the intersection of Hiline Road and Martha Avenue in Chubbuck, was illegal window tint.

While speaking with the driver, identified as Southwick, the trooper noted his hands “continually shook.”

The trooper learned Southwick had an outstanding, non-extraditable warrant out of Washington, the affidavit says. The trooper also noted in police reports that, as part of a probation, Southwick was not allowed to leave the state of Washington.

Southwick told the trooper that he had only recently come to Idaho and was heading to Pocatello to see a friend who was being treated at a hospital.

According to the affidavit, the license plate displayed on the Hyundai had been tracked by plate readers 36 times over the previous 30 days traveling between Idaho Falls and Pocatello.

Southwick denied the troopers consent to search his vehicle.

Due to his warrant and probation violation, Southwick’s car was seized and impounded.

While in impound, a police narcotics K9 was allowed to perform an open-air sniff off the exterior of the car and indicated the presence of drugs inside.

On May 8, troopers obtained a search warrant and searched the Hyundai.

During their search, troopers found multiple smoking devices, a bag containing suspected meth, $463 cash and a zip-top baggie containing “what appeared to be several hundred round blue pills,” the affidavit says. Based on training and experience, the troopers believed the pills to be fentanyl.

The suspected drugs returned presumptive positives on field test kits and were weighed and counted. Police reports show that troopers seized 1.1 grams of meth and 347 fentanyl pills.

Southwick was arrested and taken to Bingham County Jail. He is being held on a $30,000 bond.

Though Southwick has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Southwick would face up to life in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court before Magistrate Judge David Hooste for a preliminary hearing on May 15.