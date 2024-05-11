WATCH: Here's what happened during the ‘Super Thursday’ local candidate forums - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Thirteen candidates squared off during a “Super Thursday” forum hosted by the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber.

Participating competitors included candidates for Bonneville County Prosecutor and Commissioner, as well as opponents in Legislative Districts 33 and 35.

Held at the Tingey Auditorium on the University Place campus, the questions showed clear divisions between the candidates on issues like school choice, abortion and the proper role of government.

The first video (above) features the race between incumbent Bonneville Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal and challenger John Malek discussing “growth, leadership and management, law enforcement relationships, budgets, prioritization, policy, private practice and promoting public safety,” according to a list provided by the Chamber.

This was followed by a forum between Michelle Mallard, Alan Steel, Debra Haacke and Barrett Hillier, each of whom are competing for the third seat on the county commission. They touched on questions regarding “budgeting philosophies, taxes, growth, land use, infrastructure, economic development and leadership styles.”

The second video (above) showcases incumbent Republican Rep. Dave Lent facing his Republican opponent Bryan Scholz in the Legislative District 33 State Senate race, followed by Republican Rep. Marco Erickson against Republican challenger Jilene Burger for District 33, Seat B. The event concludes with a discussion between District 35 Republican candidates Sen. Mark Harris, Rep. Josh Wheeler and his opponent Brett Skidmore. Harris’ Republican challenger Doug Toomer was unable to attend due to his daughter’s graduation.

Legislative District 33 and 35 candidates debated their positions on “local schools, women’s reproductive health, urban growth, support for Idaho National Laboratory, taxes, housing, agriculture, water and immigration,” according to questions provided by the Chamber.

The public is invited to attend an additional “Super Thursday” forum at 6 p.m. on May 16 at University Place’s Tingey Auditorium with candidates from three races in Legislative District 32.