Woman covered in blood trying to get help was not a scam, say police - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A woman covered in blood was knocking on doors for help in Pocatello on Friday night — and despite rumors, she was genuinely hurt, police say.

Pocatello Police say the woman suffered an injury during a fight around 11 p.m. She then, “covered in blood,” knocked on doors near Alameda Road and McKinley Avenue. Officers found her, provided medical care and launched an investigation into the incident, which officers believe to have been isolated.

At the same time, social media and Ring alerts were sent out to surrounding neighborhoods about a scam involving an injured woman, and she and a man would beat people up and rob them. The woman’s situation was not a scam, according to a Facebook post from the Pocatello Police Department.

“The report was that the female would act injured in the hopes of someone opening the door to their residence,” the post reads. “It was said that someone else spoke with police who said that dispatch had received many reports of this recently.”

EastIdahoNews.com is aware of an alert published Saturday to Ring doorbell users claiming a woman with blood on her face and shirt was attempting to gain access to a car with someone in it. We have not been able to confirm that this incident is related to the social media posts.

According to the post, officers have not been able to validate these claims.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide further details as they are obtained.