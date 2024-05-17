Young man killed in western Idaho rollover crash - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

The Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle rollover crash that occurred on Old Pollock Rd, south of Riggins on Thursday at approximately 1:21 p.m.

A 23-year-old male from Riggins was driving southbound on Old Pollock Road, in a 1996 Ford F350 pickup. The vehicle lost control on the roadway before it overturned and came to rest approximately 20 feet down a steep embankment. The male driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Next of kin have been notified, The crash remains under investigation.