500 free bike helmets to be given away at Tautphaus Park on Saturday - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Five local organizations are teaming up to make sure children in the community are geared up to ride their bikes safely this summer by giving away free bike helmets and conducting bike safety checks on Saturday at Tautphuas Park. The Bonneville Metropolitan Planning Organization, Idaho Falls Community Hospital, Idaho Mountain Trading, SelectHealth and Teton Toyota will be distributing and fitting more than 500 helmets over the course of several hours.

“Across our country, more than 400,000 children end up going to the emergency room each year because of bike accidents,” said Casey Jackman, COO of Idaho Falls Community Hospital. “While wearing a helmet may not prevent you from getting hurt, it will significantly reduce your chances of being seriously injured. We want kids in our community to wear helmets every time they ride their bike. If your child doesn’t have a helmet, please come and get a helmet from us this Saturday.”

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, nearly 87% of children who suffered skull fractures from bike accidents were not wearing a helmet.

Helmets will be distributed at Tautphaus Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, while supplies last. The event will take place in the parking lot near Funland. Experts will be on hand to help make sure helmets are properly fitted for each child. Helmets should be snug and come down low on the forehead, approximately two finger-lengths above the eyebrows.

In addition to giving away free bike helmets, Bonneville Metropolitan Planning Organization, Idaho Falls Community Hospital, Idaho Mountain Trading, SelectHealth and Teton Toyota will be offering free bike safety checks, hosting a bike rodeo, so children can test their biking skills, and serving free pizza.

Helmets are given away on a first come, first served basis, so families are encouraged to arrive early.