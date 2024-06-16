Boy run over by trailer in 2020 is reunited with air medical crew who helped save his life - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The emergency air medical crew with Air Idaho Rescue was thrilled to recently reunite with Jack Moser, a young boy who made a miraculously significant recovery following a life-threatening accident.

In July of 2020, the then five-year-old fell under a passing trailer while on a bike ride during a family camping trip in Island Park. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was airlifted by Air Idaho Rescue to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, and then to Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, where he underwent numerous surgeries to stop bleeding and repair a broken pelvis, broken femur, and damaged colon and bladder.

He underwent 26 surgeries and spent 98 days in the hospital before returning to his home in Pocatello.

“It was an amazing opportunity to meet Jack and his family after such a harrowing experience,” said Air Idaho Rescue Flight Nurse Casey Waldron. “The chance to see Jack running, jumping, and playing after his immense injuries warmed my heart. This family has been through so much and has come so far, with numerous agencies involved in Jack’s care. It was an honor for us to be able to play a part in his recovery.”

Courtesy Air Methods

Moser’s uncle, Jordon Peterson, is a paramedic who reported that upon arriving at the hospital, the doctors said Jack’s pre-hospital care was exactly as it should have been to save his life.

“It was mentioned multiple times that the stars were definitely aligned for this response and that Jack has big things to accomplish in this life,” said Jill Egan, account executive with Air Methods, parent company of Air Idaho Rescue.

Those big things have already started. Throughout his experience, Moser saw many needs and opportunities to help others, and has been the driving force to create annual toy, food, and blood drives to help the community. So far, the family’s drives have collected 495 donated units of blood and approximately 1,400 pounds of food for those in need. These efforts are all initiated by Moser.

“I am humbled to see the strength and willingness to give back to the community that Jack and his family have,” said pilot Keith Grover. “It was a privilege to work with all those that played a part in this life-changing experience.”

Moser’s mother, Amber Peterson, was grateful for the opportunity to express her heartfelt thanks to those who served an important role in saving her son’s life.

“We are so thankful for all the skilled hands that took part in the effort to save Jack’s life,” said Peterson. “They might have just been doing their jobs, but to us it was so much more than that and we appreciate them more than they will ever know.”