Car crashes into phone pole and starts fire in Blackfoot - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle collision that occurred at 5:06 p.m., on Thursday on 1100 W at 480 N in Bingham County.

A 59-year-old male from Blackfoot was driving southbound on 1100 W in a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado with a 75-year-old male passenger from Blackfoot and a 73-year-old female passenger. The Chevrolet collided with a telephone pole. The collision started a fire, which burned approximately two acres.

The roadway was blocked for five hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

This incident is still under investigation by the Idaho State Police.