Everley is our Pet of the Week - East Idaho News

Everley, a 2-year-old Great Pyrenees-Idaho Shag-border collie mix, is our Pet of the Week.

This “super sweet girl” is house-trained and is good with kids and dogs her size or bigger. Though she hasn’t had a lot of reaction to cats, Snake River Animal Shelter employees aren’t certain how she would be with a cat around all the time.

“We believe she would be good in a home (as the only dog) or with a dog larger than her or her same size,” shelter Operations Manager Romi Weaver says.

To meet Everley, stop by the shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls or call (208) 523-4219.