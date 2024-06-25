Fall River Electric elects 3 new board members - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Fall River Electric.

ASHTON – Record attendance of nearly 1,000 owner-members of Fall River Electric Cooperative turned out in-person at Teton High School in Driggs recently to participate in the Cooperative’s annual energy expo and business meeting.

Over the past several weeks, owner-members also cast their votes for three candidates seeking three seats on the Cooperative’s board of directors. Voting was conducted online and by mail-in balloting as well as in-person at the Driggs event.

Incumbents Brent “Husk” Crowther from District 1, comprised of the Rexburg and Rigby area, Dede Draper from the Ashton area, which is District 6, and Brent Robson of District 5 Tetonia were re-elected for new three-year terms beginning this month.

Crowther ran unopposed while Draper bested challenger Marshall Merrill by a vote count of 1,355 to 414. The race for District 5 saw incumbent Robson challenged by Robert Foster and Ray Suitter. Robson collected 1,162 votes followed by Foster’s 437 and Suitter’s 227.

The expo featured a free breakfast, free prizes, kids’ activities, and nearly two dozen booths featuring energy and health services offered by various local businesses.

The traditional business meeting, including the announcement of over thirty scholarship awards, a report on the Co-op’s financial audit as well as a management report from CEO/General Manager Bryan Case, was conducted in the auditorium of Teton High School and was live streamed on the Cooperative’s Facebook page. Eva O’Connell of Idaho Falls was the grand prize winner of a $1,000 energy credit applied to her Island Park account. Next year’s expo and business meeting will be held in Ashton on a date yet to be determined.