GALLERY: Thousands participate in Idaho Falls Pride on Saturday - East Idaho News

GALLERY: Thousands participate in Idaho Falls Pride on Saturday

Alex Lemoing

Alex Lemoing, EastIdahoNews.com

Thousands of locals participated in Idaho Falls Pride on Saturday, June 22. | Alex Lemoing, EastIdahoNews.com
IDAHO FALLS — The rainbow was on full display Saturday as the Idaho Falls Pride celebration drew thousands of locals to the streets and parks in Idaho Falls.

The celebration — including a parade and a festival — is in its 12th year and had an array of activities for all ages. This year’s theme was “Reflections of Pride.”

Many LGBTQ+ members of the community and their allies dressed in elaborate costumes for the parade, which stretched from the Unitarian Universalist Church to the Idaho Falls Greenbelt Riverwalk.

Below is a gallery of people at the parade and festival.

IdahoFallsPride2024 12
Alex Lemoing, EastIdahoNews.com
IdahoFallsPride2024 13
Alex Lemoing, EastIdahoNews.com
IdahoFallsPride2024 14
Alex Lemoing, EastIdahoNews.com
IdahoFallsPride2024 15
Alex Lemoing, EastIdahoNews.com
IdahoFallsPride2024 16
Alex Lemoing, EastIdahoNews.com
IdahoFallsPride2024 17
Alex Lemoing, EastIdahoNews.com
IdahoFallsPride2024 18
Alex Lemoing, EastIdahoNews.com
IdahoFallsPride2024 19
Alex Lemoing, EastIdahoNews.com
IdahoFallsPride2024 20
Alex Lemoing, EastIdahoNews.com
IdahoFallsPride2024 21
Alex Lemoing, EastIdahoNews.com
IdahoFallsPride2024 22
Alex Lemoing, EastIdahoNews.com
IdahoFallsPride2024 23
Alex Lemoing, EastIdahoNews.com
IdahoFallsPride2024 24
Alex Lemoing, EastIdahoNews.com
IdahoFallsPride2024 25
Alex Lemoing, EastIdahoNews.com
IdahoFallsPride2024 26
Alex Lemoing, EastIdahoNews.com
IdahoFallsPride2024 28
Alex Lemoing, EastIdahoNews.com
IdahoFallsPride2025
Alex Lemoing, EastIdahoNews.com
IdahoFallsPride2024 2
David Pace, EastIdahoNews.com
IdahoFallsPride2024 8
David Pace, EastIdahoNews.com

IdahoFallsPride2024 4
David Pace, EastIdahoNews.com

