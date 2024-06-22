GALLERY: Thousands participate in Idaho Falls Pride on Saturday - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The rainbow was on full display Saturday as the Idaho Falls Pride celebration drew thousands of locals to the streets and parks in Idaho Falls.

The celebration — including a parade and a festival — is in its 12th year and had an array of activities for all ages. This year’s theme was “Reflections of Pride.”

Many LGBTQ+ members of the community and their allies dressed in elaborate costumes for the parade, which stretched from the Unitarian Universalist Church to the Idaho Falls Greenbelt Riverwalk.

Below is a gallery of people at the parade and festival.

