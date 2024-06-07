He had a massive seizure and crashed while driving to prom. Now he, his date and others are honored for Feel Good Friday - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about a scary situation that happened as a group of teenagers were on their way to Prom activities. It said:

My son Brock is a senior at Bonneville High School. He has served on Student Council all throughout high school and is a great student. Brock suffered from seizures as a toddler and young boy but has been seizure free and off meds for over ten years. While driving a car full of teenagers to a day date for prom, Brock had a grand mal seizure and totaled his car with his date and two more kids from his group in the back seat of his car. Apparently when Brock’s seizure started, he floored the gas and aggressively jerked the wheel causing them to go through several fences and through a canal and hitting other objects along the way. I would like to nominate Macee, who was Brock’s date in the front seat who acted quickly by getting Brock’s foot off the gas, getting the car in neutral, and getting the car steered away from a pond before it came to a stop. I would also like to nominate Jaycee and Anders who were in the back seat. These kids called 911, called me, and had Brock laying down while trying to keep him calm after the seizure. All of these heroes are seniors at Bonneville. They are my heroes and I know the outcome could have been very different had they not acted quickly. They are all ok from the wreck with the exception of a few bumps and bruises. I am forever grateful!

We decided to surprise the teenagers for their quick actions and visited them while they were eating pizza at Brock’s house. Check out the video in the player above!