Husband of bride who was killed on wedding night in an alleged DUI crash awarded $1.3 million in wrongful death settlement - East Idaho News

(CNN) — The husband of a bride who was killed on their wedding night in an alleged DUI crash in South Carolina was awarded just over $1.3 million in a partial settlement, according to court documents.

Aric Hutchinson and his new wife, Samantha Miller, were hit by an alleged drunk driver after they left their reception in Folly Beach, South Carolina, on April 28, 2023, CNN previously reported. Miller was killed and Hutchinson received multiple injuries.

A judge awarded Hutchinson approximately $1.3 million from Folly Beach Deli/The Drop In Bar & Deli, The Crab Shack, Beach Front Bars, Snapper Jacks, Progressive Northern Insurance Company and Enterprise Rent-A-Car, according to the wrongful death settlement filed on June 19 in the Charleston County Court. The businesses allegedly served the driver alcohol, while Enterprise rented her the vehicle.

CNN reached out to the businesses named in the settlement for comment.

Hutchinson also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Jamie Lee Komoroski, who is accused of crashing a rented vehicle into a golf cart carrying Hutchinson and his new bride after they drove away from their wedding reception, CNN previously reported. Komoroski was charged with one count of reckless homicide and three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily harm; she has pleaded not guilty.

CNN reached out for comment on the lawsuit from Komoroski’s attorney but has not heard back.

In a report shared with CNN by the Folly Beach Police Department last year, Komoroski was found to have had a blood alcohol content of 0.261%. South Carolina law prohibits driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher, CNN previously reported.

The settlements total approximately $1.3 million but will amount to less after attorney and legal fees are paid, according to court documents.

According to court documents, the businesses listed below have been ordered to pay the following:

The Crab Shack – $640,000

The Folly Deli/The Drop In Bar & Deli – $320,000

Beach Front Bars/Snapper Jack’s – $320,000

Progressive Northern Insurance Company – $75,000

Enterprise Rent-A-Car – $24,000

The order approving the partial settlement did not contain any findings or admission of wrongdoing.