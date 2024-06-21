Idaho DMV now offering online tracking for license plates - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles.

BOISE — Idahoans who order new license plates can now track their plate through the shipping process. The Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles has added plate tracking to the DMV’s online portal.

“Customers are used to tracking their online orders, so it was natural to add that feature to our online portal,” explained DMV Administrator Lisa McClellan. “This was also a case where we could provide better service and save money.”

In addition to package tracking, the DMV’s new plate mailing system saves taxpayer dollars on postage. Previously equal amounts of postage were applied to all packages regardless of distance to save on labor. The new automated system applies the correct amount of postage based on destination and has address validation, which prevents mailing plates to incorrect or non-existent addresses. The DMV anticipates saving $100,000 a year on postage.

To track a plate, customers must sign in or create their DMV online account at www.dmv.idaho.gov. Navigate to the “Garage” and select the vehicle the plate was ordered for. There will be an option to “Track plate order” in the vehicle services menu.

License plates typically take 4-6 weeks to manufacture and ship.