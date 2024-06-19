Idaho Falls Pride announces weekend of celebration with drag show, parade, festival and more  - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — This weekend, rainbow flags, entertainment, a parade, and more will fill the streets as thousands of people are expected to attend a popular pride festival.

The Idaho Falls Pride celebration is in its 12th year and will have an array of activities for all ages. The theme is “Reflections of Pride.”

“For us, that means reflecting on the people who came before ourselves and who fought for LGBTQ+ rights throughout history,” said Kelly McCary, development director of Idaho Falls Pride.

This year’s logo on the Idaho Falls Pride website shows three people. Bayard Rustin is one of them, an openly gay man during the Civil Rights Movement who was one of Martin Luther King Jr.’s closest advisors. Edith “Edie” Windsor is known as a hero of marriage equality. She was involved in a Supreme Court victory. Then, there’s Marsha P. Johnson, a transgender activist who pioneered the fight for LGBTQ+ rights.

“It’s important to be reminded that none of us got to where we are on our own,” McCary said.

To kick off celebrations, there will be an Idaho Falls Pride Drag Show at the Westbank Convention Center on Friday, June 21. The adults-only event will feature performances from local artists. Tickets are already sold out.

Then, on Saturday, there’s the Idaho Falls Pride Parade at 10 a.m. It will begin at the Unitarian Universalist Church and end at the Greenbelt Stage. Everyone is welcome to participate in the parade.

The Idaho Falls Pride Festival will be held on the same day with activities, live entertainment, vendors and more. The festival will be by the Greenbelt Stage from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“For me personally, what I look forward to the most is seeing young LGBTQ+ people attending this festival who may not be able to attend the more adult queer spaces like bars or clubs, getting to have a chance to be with their community in a safe and fun environment,” McCary said.

There will also be a food drive for the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen.

“Folks should bring some food items, canned or dry food items. We will be giving away free tickets to Pride Night at the Chukars,” McCary said.

The first 500 people to bring two canned or dry food items to the festival will receive free tickets.

Then, on Sunday, June 23, there’s a forum called “Rainbow Narratives.” It’s at 2 p.m. at the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho. It’s a question-and-answer forum with a panel of LGBTQIA+ community members who will share their stories and answer questions from the audience.

“The thing that is really different this year, is that our Rainbow Narratives community forum last year and previous years, it took place during the festival, at the same time. This year, it’s actually a stand-alone event. It’s free to attend,” McCary told EastIdahoNews.com.

Last but not least, there’s the 4th Annual Pride Night with the Chukars on Friday, June 28, at Melaleuca Field. Gates open at 6 p.m., and the game starts at 7:05 p.m. The team will sport a special edition pride jersey during the game. There’s a silent auction that anyone can participate in for a chance to take a jersey home afterward.

“Idaho Falls Pride is excited to host a wide range of free, family-friendly events during this year’s celebration,” McCary said in a news release. “It is important that our events are accessible to everyone and provide a safe and welcoming space. Visibility in our community and spaces to celebrate LGBTQ+ joy are crucial.”