Idaho man who sold his friend pills causing his death is sentenced to prison - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office (Idaho).

BOISE – Tanner Lee Goforth, 38, of Nampa, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison for selling a co-worker fentanyl that led to his overdose death, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced.

According to court records, on May 17, 2022, Goforth met his friend and co-worker, the victim, at a local gas station where Goforth sold the victim ten fentanyl pills. The victim went home, ingested the fentanyl intravenously, and died almost immediately. Nearly a half hour later, his girlfriend found him in their bathroom, called 911, and began performing CPR. Nampa Police Department officers and Nampa Fire Protection District arrived on scene and attempted life-saving measures including the administration of Narcan. Unfortunately, the victim was unable to be resuscitated.

“This case tragically illustrates the toll that fentanyl is taking in Idaho,” said U.S. Attorney Hurwit. “All of our communities need to know how deadly fentanyl is and individuals need to know that we will hold them accountable if they distribute fentanyl to others.”

“This case should serve as a warning of just how lethal fentanyl can be, even if obtained from a trusted friend,” said Special Agent in Charge Shohini Sinha of the Salt Lake City FBI. “The overdose epidemic has taken too many lives. The FBI and our partners will relentlessly pursue those who profit from addictions and contribute to the harm in our communities.”

“The harm being done by fentanyl in our communities is devastating,” said Nampa Chief of Police Joe Huff. “Families and friends are suffering as they lose their loved ones to this deadly drug. Those responsible must be held accountable.”

U.S. District Judge Amanda K. Brailsford also ordered Goforth to pay a $1,000 fine and to serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Goforth pleaded guilty to the charge on March 7, 2024.

U.S. Attorney Hurwit commended the investigations by the Nampa Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Canyon County Coroner’s Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which led to the charges. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Morse prosecuted the case.