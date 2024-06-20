Industrial supply company celebrating 60 years of business in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – An industrial supply company is celebrating six decades of business in Idaho Falls.

Bonneville Industrial Supply Co. (BISCO) began operations in a small building in 1964. A 30,000-square-foot store at 515 South Utah Avenue was built in 1986 and has grown to include locations in Boise, Pocatello and Soda Springs, according to its website.

The company is celebrating its 60th anniversary on Friday at its Idaho Falls location and the community is invited to attend.

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate 60 years of serving the Idaho Falls community and beyond,” Garrett Thacker, VP of BISCO, says in a news release. “This event is not only a way to thank our loyal customers, but also showcase the innovative products from our trusted vendors.”

It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Among the festivities will be several vendors giving hands-on demonstrations.

Vendors that will be in attendance include Apex Tool Group, DeWalt, Milwaukee Tool, Radians PPE and Shur-Sales.

Lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m.

“We look forward to many more years of service and community involvement,” Thacker says.

EastIdahoNews.com is planning a more in-depth story about the business in the near future.