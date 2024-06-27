Law enforcement asks for help finding runaway teen who was visiting grandparents in Rockland - East Idaho News

The following is taken from a news release from the Power County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

In the early morning hours of June 22, 2024, Brooklynn Munk, 15 years of age, ran away from her grandparents’ residence in Rockland, Power County, Idaho. She had been in Rockland visiting her grandparents and resides in Maricopa County, Arizona, with her mother.

Information has been obtained that she is possibly in Utah in the Logan or Smithfield area.

She was last seen wearing gray leggings, light blue T-shirt and white/blue shoes. She is 5’2” tall, 110 pounds and has black hair andz hazel eyes. She has two tattoos on her collarbone as well as nose rings on both sides of her nose.

Southeast Idaho agencies as well as agencies in Utah and Arizona have been provided information regarding Brooklynn. She has been entered in as a runaway. At this time, we do not believe that she is in danger; however — understandably so — her family would like her to be located as soon as possible.

Brooklynn’s mother has received messages from Brooklynn as of June 25, in which she indicated she was safe. However, no further messages have been received.

If anyone has any information as to her whereabouts, please contact the Power County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 226-2311 or your local law enforcement agency.