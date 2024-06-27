Lion passes away at Idaho Falls Zoo  - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — One of the lions at the Idaho Falls Zoo died due to complications with her old age.

Kimani was a 21-year-old lioness. The zoo posted on social media on Wednesday that she had been struggling with severe muscle atrophy and arthritis, which caused her to be slow-moving. She was stumbling and unsteady as she made her way around the exhibit.

Her condition progressed, and her body could not keep up.

Under the direction of the Animal Care and Veterinary team, the decision was made to say goodbye to Kimani.

“Kimani has been well-loved by both staff and guests and will be sorely missed by all. Rest assured, her son Hondo will be closely monitored and given extra love and enrichment,” the Idaho Falls Zoo posted.