Local Methodist congregation seeks community support to repair church roof - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A Methodist congregation in the Gate City is seeking funds to replace the roof of their church building, which has stood for nearly seven decades.

The Pocatello First United Methodist Church at 200 North 15th Avenue has started a fundraiser that will last for the entire summer to raise $360,000. So far, the congregation has raised nearly $172,000 to replace the degrading roof.

“So many people in Pocatello know this building, have been in this building and have had positive experiences in this building,” said Pastor Mike Conner.

So far, the majority of the funds have been donated by the congregation itself, but the church took its fundraiser public on April 21 and will continue it until the end of the summer.

The insurer has sent a letter to the Methodist church saying the congregation needs to take action on the roof before Jan. 1, 2025 or else they could discontinue coverage. This would stop the congregation from being able to meet in the building.

While the damage to the roof isn’t obvious on the interior of the building, the patches done to cover leaks are easy to spot outside the church.

The points on the roof where they’ve had to patch over leaks. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

Conner said if they did have to leave the building, it wouldn’t destroy them, but it would be a “blow to the congregation.”

“This is the place where the congregation has gathered together and worshipped for decades, and it’s the place where people have been baptized or they’ve been married, where they’ve made major life decisions,” Conner said. “It would take a heavy toll on membership and morale.”

But Conner also pointed out not just the congregation, but the community would feel the loss of the building as well.

One of the most immediate ways the community would feel the effects would be Tender Loving Care (TLC) Childcare having to find a new building.

TLC, recognized by Southeast Idaho Public Health and United Way of Southeast Idaho as a top licensed provider, operates independently but rents out space in the church’s building. The child care provider employees thirty people to care for 113 children from 95 families between the ages of 12 months and 11-years-old.

“Some kids down in TLC, their parents went there when they were kids, so there’s generational continuity,” Conner said.

Conner also pointed out that they host community events in the building. Some of the events the church has hosted just in the last 12 months are the Ukrainian Cultural Festival, the “Love Grows Here” Interfaith Concert and the Highland High School Senior Choir Concert.

“We try to have people in here because we have the resources, and we want to share them,” Conner said. “I think the wider community would feel the loss of the building.”

People who would like to donate to the church can do so through either through its GoFundMe page or by sending a check in the mail to its address at 200 North 15th Avenue in Pocatello.

On June 17, the church is hosting free health services event in partnership with Southeast Idaho Public Health. The church plans to publicize information about more community events it will offer this summer.

Conner said the First United Methodist Church offers itself as a community asset.

“I feel like a church and the services that we can offer, not just religious but community oriented services, are things for all people, and that we do our best to offer without cost, and I would hate to see that disappear from this block,” Conner said.