Local teens and law enforcement get needed supplies for local schools  - East Idaho News

AMMON — A group of teens along with local law enforcement purchased supplies to give back to schools as part of a community service project.

The kids are with the Teen Career Camp put on by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The summer camp is for ninth- through 12th-graders who may be interested in a law enforcement career.

The teens have spent this week — Monday through Thursday — learning how to scuba dive, learning firearm safety, and emergency response, among other aspects of the job.

To wrap up the camp, they got to do a service project in Ammon Thursday.

“We’re going to Walmart and getting school supplies for other schools that are in need that can’t really get as much,” said Ryan Siders, a 15-year-old involved in the teen camp.

The group of 21 kids split up with deputies and had a checklist of supplies to find. They put markers, folders, glue sticks, notebooks and other items into carts.

After checking out of Walmart and loading bags onto a bus, the kids with deputies took everything and dropped it off at a warehouse for Bonneville Joint School District 93.

Sgt. Bryan Lovell said it’s a way to give back.

“Our Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 8 — that’s within the sheriff’s office — they do fundraising throughout the year. They are a huge support in the Teen Career Camp and helping us get materials for the kids that are participating,” Lovell said. “They also provide the funds for us to get these school supplies here at Walmart.”

Lovell said they had around $2,500 they were able to spend on school supplies. He added the fundraising that the FOP does comes from businesses in the area.

“We’re really grateful that our community has given us the ability to do this,” Lovell said. “Then having our lodge members and our deputies take these kids and show them the positivity, the good feeling that they can get by doing charitable things. We feel like those are lessons that can be taken with them throughout their entire life.”

It’s the second time that Ryan has participated in the teen camp and he knows it’s important to help others.

“Other kids who come to school who don’t have these supplies, they may really need it,” he said.

Ryan loved being a part of the camp and has considered a career in law enforcement.

“I would be the first cop in my family if I became a cop. Also, I like helping other people out,” he told EastIdahoNews.com.

Sixteen-year-old Serenity Mannie echoed Ryan and said she liked the service project and spending time with everyone.

“I feel like we’re helping out a lot of people, and that’s a good thing that we’re doing,” she said.

Serenity traveled from Jerome to be a part of the camp. She has high hopes for her future and is interested in the criminal justice part of it, then wants to advance to the SWAT team.

This is the third year the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has put on the free Teen Career Camp, and it’s grown in popularity. There are two weeks of camp each year. Next week, there will be a camp with about 16 kids. If you are interested in learning more about it, call the sheriff’s office at (208) 529-1200.