Man dies in Bonneville County motorcycle crash - East Idaho News

Man dies in Bonneville County motorcycle crash
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.
Idaho State Police is investigating a single motorcycle crash that occurred Wednesday at 8:12 p.m. on US26 at milepost 391.5 in Bonneville County.
A 47-year-old male from Victor was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound and failed to negotiate the curve.
The rider was not wearing a helmet and succumbed to his injuries on scene.
Idaho State Police was assisted by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.