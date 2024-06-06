Man dies in Bonneville County motorcycle crash - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a single motorcycle crash that occurred Wednesday at 8:12 p.m. on US26 at milepost 391.5 in Bonneville County.

A 47-year-old male from Victor was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound and failed to negotiate the curve.

The rider was not wearing a helmet and succumbed to his injuries on scene.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.