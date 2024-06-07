Man flown to hospital, 2 taken by ambulance following crash involving UPS truck in Fremont County - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 9:05 p.m. Thursday on westbound US 20 at milepost 369 in Fremont County.

A Toyota Matrix, occupied by a 65-year-old male driver and two female passengers, an 86-year-old and a 66-year-old, was parked on the westbound shoulder when the car attempted to make a U-turn and was struck by an UPS semi-truck. The semi-truck was driven by a 37-year-old male from Billings, Montana.

The driver of the Toyota was transported via air ambulance and the passengers were transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital. The semi-truck driver was not transported. All occupants of both vehicles were wearing seatbelts.

Lanes were blocked for approximately three hours while emergency responders worked to assist those on scene and clear the area.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.