Maverick is our Pet of the Week - East Idaho News

This 5-year-old German Shepherd mix is our Pet of the Week. His name is Maverick.

Snake River Animal Shelter Operations Manager Romi Weaver says he is friendly with people of all ages, but recommends no other animals in the house with him, especially cats.

“He is a super sweet dog and we need to get him a home as soon as possible. He does have some kennel stress, so we need to get him into a good home with a lot of room to run,” Weaver says.

To meet Maverick or learn more, stop by the shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls or call (208) 523-4219.