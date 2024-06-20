Multiple scam websites claim to be selling East Idaho News T-shirts. Don't believe them. - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The only place to get an official EastIdahoNews.com T-shirt is on EastIdahoNews.com.

Multiple websites claiming to sell our shirts have popped up over the past few days. The listings feature East Idaho News designs and look authentic, although the descriptions are full of inaccuracies and falsehoods.

Several people have contacted EastIdahoNews.com wondering if the listings are authentic. No, they are not.

We are flattered that others want to imitate us but caution you to never buy anything claiming to be from East Idaho News from other websites. This is the legitimate link you can follow to purchase T-shirts and other items: www.eastidahonews.com/shop.

Watch Nate Eaton address the scam shirt problem in the video player above.