Officials warn Teton County residents after black bear and cubs have been sighted  - East Idaho News

DRIGGS — Idaho Fish and Game are warning locals about multiple sightings of a black bear and three cubs.

It’s happening in Teton County near the Teton Creek Resort, located in Driggs, according to the Teton County Sheriff’s Office.

Fish and Game received reports of the bears getting into unsecured garbages, a news release said.

“For the safety of both the community and the bears, Fish and Game is asking residents to properly store their garbage and other attractants by making them inaccessible,” the release said.

Here’s what you can do to protect yourself and the bears:

Remove bird feeders between April and mid-November.

Feed pets inside.

Get a bear-resistant trash can and use it properly. Do not tamper with latches, prop them open, or over fill them. If you don’t have a bear-resistant can or if there is too much trash to fit in the can, keep it in a garage until the morning of trash pickup.

Do not keep coolers, refrigerators, or freezers outside.

If a bear has already visited your place and found food, take the above steps right away.

“It is the responsibility of all of us to do our part and keep both people and bears safe,” said Curtis Hendricks with Fish and Game in a news release. “As soon as a bear finds an easy meal like garbage, they will continue to seek out food rewards that bring them into close proximity of humans.”

Rural areas like Teton Valley are located on the urban-wildland interface and sit right in the middle of grizzly and black bear habitat, officials said.

Teton County residents can report bear problems to the Upper Snake Regional Fish and Game Office at (208) 525-7290.