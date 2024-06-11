Overnight stuffed French toast - East Idaho News

Featuring a cream cheese and strawberry preserves stuffing, this overnight stuffed French toast will have your sweetie or little munchkins drooling at the sight of it.

Ingredients

1 loaf French bread

8 ounce cream cheese one package, softened

3 tbsp strawberry preserves plus more for syrup

4 eggs

1 cup milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

Instructions

To make the cream cheese filling, place softened cream cheese and 3 tablespoons of strawberry preserves in a mixing bowl and beat with an electric mixer until well combined and creamy. Set aside. Cut French bread into six 1 1/2 inch to 2-inch slices. Reserve end pieces for another use. Cut a pocket into the side of each slice, being careful not to go all the way to the bottom. Stuff each pocket with cream cheese mixture. Spray a 9 x 13 dish with cooking spray. Arrange slices flat in the dish. In a bowl, beat together eggs, milk, and vanilla until well blended. Pour the egg mixture over the top of the bread in the baking dish. Cover and refrigerate for several hours or overnight. Remove cover and bake in a 350-degree oven for 30 to 40 minutes, or until golden brown. Serve with strawberry syrup

To make syrup

Place 1 cup of strawberry preserves in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave at 30-second intervals, stirring in between each, until melted and pourable consistency. Serve warm over warm stuffed french toast.

