Passerby calls 911 about Idaho Falls garage fire - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:08 p.m., a passerby called 911 and told dispatchers they could see heavy smoke coming from a garage on the 3000 block of East 65th South near its intersection with South Ammon Road. Idaho Falls firefighters responded immediately and discovered a working fire in the garage of a home.

Firefighters began putting water on the fire and it was contained to the garage. The fire was under control within 15 minutes of arrival. There was smoke damage throughout the entire house.



Courtesy Idaho Falls Fire Department

IFFD responded with four engines, three ambulances, a ladder truck, a water tender and a battalion chief, totaling 22 firefighters.

The official cause of the fire is under investigation by the IFFD Fire Prevention and Investigation Division. It’s estimated the total damages to be between $200,000 to $250,000.

“Due to selfless actions of a passerby, no injuries resulted from this fire,” said IFFD Battalion Chief Mark Pitcher.



Courtesy Idaho Falls Fire Department